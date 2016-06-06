FRANKFURT, June 6 Stada investor
Active Ownership said the replacement of Stada's chief executive
does not change its critical stance towards the maker of generic
drugs and consumer care products in which it holds about 7
percent in shares and options.
Germany's Stada said late on Sunday that its long-time chief
executive Harmut Retzlaff would temporarily leave office for
health reasons and that fellow executive board member Matthias
Wiedenfels would take over as CEO.
"We wish Mr Retzlaff a speedy recovery. We remain in
dialogue with the company," a spokesman for Active Ownership
said on Monday, adding that the change at the helm does not
change its view of Stada.
Investor Active Ownership, which holds about 5 percent of
Stada shares and a further 2 percent in options, had said it
aimed to improve the way Stada is managed and has proposed
candidates to run for supervisory board seats at Stada's next
annual shareholder meeting.
Stada has responded by setting up a committee of its current
supervisory board to nominate its own independent candidates.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)