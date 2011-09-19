FRANKFURT, Sept 19 German generic drugmaker
Stada (STAGn.DE) is interested in buying the European part of
non-prescription drugs businesses GlaxoSmithKline is
selling, a German paper reported.
Stada has set aside several hundred million euros for the
purchase and has hired HSBC as an advisor, Financial
Times Deutschland cited financial and industry sources as saying
in its Monday edition.
Stada is keen to expand its branded non-prescription drugs
operations to lower its dependence on the highly regulated
business of marketing generic copies of prescription drugs.
A Stada spokesman declined to comment to Reuters.
Glaxo, Britain's biggest drugmaker, has put up for sale
several businesses marketing over-the-counter (OTC) products
with combined revenue of around 500 million pounds ($790
million).
FTD said the assets Stada was eyeing have annual sales of
about 190 million pounds, and that Glaxo wanted to sell the
businesses to a single buyer.
Industry analysts have estimated the assets -- which include
painkillers, vitamin supplements and the diet pill Alli, sold
primarily in Europe and the United States -- might fetch 1.5-2.0
billion pounds.
DZ Bank analyst Michael Bissinger said in a note the volume
of the transaction Stada was looking into should 500-850 million
euros ($689-$1,172 million) and the company would probably need
a capital increase to fund it, making a deal seem less likely.
($1 = 0.633 pound = 0.725 euro)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Dan Lalor)