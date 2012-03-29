(Writes through, adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, March 29 German generic drugmaker Stada said talks with Serbia over when the Balkan country will honour its pledge to repay unpaid bills were difficult due to the campaign for the May 6 general election.

"We continue to be in really tough negotiations," said Chief Financial Officer Helmut Kraft at a press briefing on Thursday. "What is making things difficult is the ongoing election campaign in Serbia."

Stada in November received a written guarantee from Serbia for the settlement of unpaid bills, as the government stepped in on behalf of drug wholesalers which originally owed the money to Stada.

Stada shares had plunged almost 20 percent on Sept. 21 after it said some wholesalers in Serbia were no longer able to pay, forcing it to take an 85 million euro ($113 million) charge.

Several analysts said at the time that since this followed a similar incident in Serbia about a year earlier, the news seriously undermined their confidence in Stada's management, led by Chief Executive Hartmut Retzlaff.

CFO Kraft said on Thursday that writing back the value of its impaired receivables was not yet on the cards despite Serbia's guarantee.

"Only when we can really safely expect a settlement of the accounts will we reverse the writedowns."

Still, with a market share of about 20 percent in Serbia, Stada would not pare down its business there.

"We will not give up our position there without resistance," the CFO said.

Stada earlier this month said 2011 net income slumped by two thirds, dragged down by delayed payments from Serbian drugs distributors and a margin squeeze in its home market.

