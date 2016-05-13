FRANKFURT May 13 The chairman of German generic
drugmaker Stada, who has resisted an activist
investor's attempt to oust him, signalled he would not oppose
the investor's motion to change the type of shares Stada is
trading in, removing a potential hurdle to a takeover.
Stada has a type of stock that under German securities
trading laws can only change hands with the consent of top
managers or otherwise the shares lose their voting rights.
So-called "vinculated" shares also protect German blue chips
such as Deutsche Lufthansa and Allianz from
unsolicited approaches.
"This used to have its justification. Nowadays it has less
significance. It is a logical step that now the annual general
meeting will decide on it," supervisory board chairman Martin
Abend told Reuters.
Active Ownership Capital is seeking to replace three of
Stada's nine supervisory board members at the annual general
meeting on June 9 and will also put to a vote to change the
stock type.
It had initially asked for the removal of five board members
including Chairman Abend but relented after talks with the
company.
Abend also told Reuters that as member of the board, he
would seek to serve out his full term as chairman until 2018.
