FRANKFURT May 9 Investor Active Ownership Capital said on Monday it was seeking to gain control over five of the nine seats on German generic drugmaker Stada's supervisory board, including the chairman post.

It said it would propose to Stada shareholders at its June 9 annual general meeting to elect four independent candidates and one representative of Active Ownership to the board.

Active Ownership Fund SCS has acquired a direct 5.05 percent stake in Stada and holds about an additional 2 percent via stock options, an April 1 regulatory filing shows.

