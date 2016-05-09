BRIEF-Shenzhen Capstone Industrial sees Q1 2017 net profit to be 85-95 mln yuan
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)
FRANKFURT May 9 Investor Active Ownership Capital said on Monday it was seeking to gain control over five of the nine seats on German generic drugmaker Stada's supervisory board, including the chairman post.
It said it would propose to Stada shareholders at its June 9 annual general meeting to elect four independent candidates and one representative of Active Ownership to the board.
Active Ownership Fund SCS has acquired a direct 5.05 percent stake in Stada and holds about an additional 2 percent via stock options, an April 1 regulatory filing shows.
