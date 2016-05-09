FRANKFURT May 9 Investor Active Ownership Capital on Monday told Reuters it aimed to double capital investment in German generic drugmaker Stada by operational improvement in the next four to five years.

The investor, which earlier said it wanted to gain control over five of the nine seats on Stada's supervisory board, added that it supported the drugmaker's strategy to focus on its own brands.

Active Ownership Fund SCS has acquired a direct 5.05 percent stake in Stada and holds about another 2 percent via stock options, an April 1 regulatory filing shows.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Tina Bellon; Editing by Andreas Cremer)