UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
FRANKFURT May 9 Investor Active Ownership Capital on Monday told Reuters it aimed to double capital investment in German generic drugmaker Stada by operational improvement in the next four to five years.
The investor, which earlier said it wanted to gain control over five of the nine seats on Stada's supervisory board, added that it supported the drugmaker's strategy to focus on its own brands.
Active Ownership Fund SCS has acquired a direct 5.05 percent stake in Stada and holds about another 2 percent via stock options, an April 1 regulatory filing shows.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Tina Bellon; Editing by Andreas Cremer)
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
* Q1 net profit 170 million riyals versus 165 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2nTiQxO) Further company coverage: