FRANKFURT Aug 1 U.S. activist investor Guy Wyser-Pratte, who has acquired a stake in Stada, said the German maker of generic drugs and consumer care products should soon be sold to buyout firm CVC Capital Partners .

Instead of delving into a longer-term overhaul of the company's governance and operations -- an approach pursued by fellow Stada investor Active Ownership -- shareholders should push for a swift outright sale, which could also be to a rival generic drugmaker, he said.

"They (CVC) are interested, my contacts in Germany say that. They can easily pay in the mid-sixties and still make money," Wyser-Pratte, who holds a stake of just below 3 percent in Stada, told Reuters.

"Why wait five years instead of selling in five months?"

Shares in Stada were trading at 48.42 euros at 1112 GMT on Monday.

CVC and Stada declined to comment. (Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)