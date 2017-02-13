FRANKFURT Feb 13 German generic drugmaker Stada
said it was holding talks about being taken over with
rival suitors Advent International and Cinven Partners.
Stada's executive board has "started open-minded talks to
allow the interested parties to explain their strategic concepts
and evaluate further value-enhancing potential with regards to
the potential offer price," it said in a statement on Monday.
Stada earlier said it was weighing two takeover approaches,
including one from private equity firm Cinven Partners which
valued it at almost 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 billion).
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Edward Taylor)