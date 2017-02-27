BERLIN Feb 27 Private equity firm Advent has no
interest in a hostile approach to German generic drugmaker Stada
Arzneimittel, a spokeswoman for Advent said on
Monday. "Advent is interested only in a friendly transaction,"
she said.
Stada has become the subject of a bidding war between
Advent, Cinven and a third group that sources have
identified as Bain Capital.
Advent had given Stada's management until Monday to respond
to its offer, but two people familiar with the matter have told
Reuters that the group will not withdraw its offer once the
deadline expires but will participate in a structured bidding
process.
