FRANKFURT Feb 23 Buyout firm Advent International on Thursday said it made a 3.6 billion euro ($3.8 billion) takeover offer for German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel.

Advent has offered 58 euros per share, the company said.

Shareholders will receive the 58 euros a share plus a company dividend for 2016.

Advent further said it supports management and has no plans to break up the business.

Stada has become the subject of a three-way bidding war between Cinven, Advent and a third buyout group that sources identified as Bain Capital. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)