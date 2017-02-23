BRIEF-Shenzhen Centralcon Investment's unit plans investment fund with partner
FRANKFURT Feb 23 Buyout firm Advent International on Thursday said it made a 3.6 billion euro ($3.8 billion) takeover offer for German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel.
Advent has offered 58 euros per share, the company said.
Shareholders will receive the 58 euros a share plus a company dividend for 2016.
Advent further said it supports management and has no plans to break up the business.
Stada has become the subject of a three-way bidding war between Cinven, Advent and a third buyout group that sources identified as Bain Capital. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
