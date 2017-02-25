UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart to buy Bonobos for $310 mln
June 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million in cash, the retailer's fourth e-commerce acquisition in less than a year.
FRANKFURT Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
"For this purpose, a data room has been established and the potential bidders - three to date - have been invited to conduct multi-stage due diligence," Stada said in a statement.
Stada has become the subject of a three-way bidding war between Advent, Cinven and a third buyout group that sources identified as Bain Capital.
Due diligence gives potential buyers access to the target's books and data.
Activist investor AOC, Stada's biggest investor with a stake of more than 5 percent, a called a day earlier for the company's management and supervisory boards to run a non-biased, transparent sales process. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by David Clarke)
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
COLOMBO, June 16 Airbus is willing to change the terms of an order for four A350-900s from SriLankan Airlines to different planes, the struggling state-run carrier said on Friday.