BRIEF-CME raises NYMEX palladium futures margins by 22 pct
* CME raises Palladium Futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 22.2 percent to $6,050 per contract from $4,950
BERLIN Feb 16 Germany's Stada said it has received a third takeover approach but cannot yet foresee whether one or more of the three potential bidders' offers will succeed.
The generic drugs and consumer care group said on Thursday the third offer was based on a price of 58 euros ($61.85) per share. It is still weighing up its options on how to react, Stada said.
Earlier this week, the firm said it had invited rival suitors Cinven Partners and Advent International to the negotiating table, after months of courtship.
($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.