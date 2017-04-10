April 10 German drugmaker Stada said
it has decided to support an offer from Bain Capital and Cinven
for 66 euros per share, valuing the company at about 5.32
billion euros.
The private equity consortium is offering 65.28 euros per
share and a dividend of 0.72 euro per Stada share, the company
said in a statement on Monday.
Stada, which had received offers from two consortia, said it
has signed an investor agreement which would include protection
provisions for employees.
A tie-up of buyout firms Advent and Permira was bidding
against Bain and Cinven. Both had made takeover offers at 58
euros per share, which valued the company at 4.7 billion euros
including debt.
