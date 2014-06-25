FRANKFURT, June 25 German generic drugmaker
Stada is in advanced talks to buy more
prescription-free healthcare product businesses in Britain and
Eastern Europe to cut its reliance on its shrinking domestic
business.
"We are on track to sign a deal on a very profitable
dermatology product in England in the next two to three weeks,"
Chief Executive Officer Hartmut Retzlaff told journalists at a
press briefing.
He added Stada also planned to buy another prescription-free
product in Britain and dietary supplements businesses in
eastern Europe, adding that it was eyeing products rather than
the outright purchase of companies.
Stada's domestic business is shrinking because medical
insurers are putting bulk purchases out to tender among generic
drugmakers, triggering a price war for big contracts and
prompting Stada to retreat in some market segments.
The CEO added that Stada's business in Russia, which has
been hurt by a drop in the ruble and by weak demand for some
consumer care products due to the Ukraine crisis, was likely to
improve somewhat in the second half of the year.
