FRANKFURT, March 21 German generic drugmaker
Stada, at the centre of a takeover battle between two
private equity consortia, postponed a press conference on 2016
results by six days to fully take into account a smaller
acquisition that will have a single-digit million euro effect on
earnings.
The press conference, initially due March 23, is now
rescheduled for March 29, Chief Executive Officer Matthias
Wiedenfels told journalists in a conference call.
"This will be my first press conference on full-year
results. I wanted to be extra careful," the CEO said.
He added that more details on the bidding process would be
released at the press conference in Frankfurt, but that the
buyer would not be announced.
Stada, which also makes branded non-prescription treatments
and diagnostic kits, on March 1 released preliminary unaudited
results, saying fourth-quarter adjusted net income rose to 44
million euros ($46 million) from 39 million a year earlier,
slightly above the average estimate of 42 million euros.
Wiedenfels would not say whether the revision of earnings
would be upwards or downwards, or provide details on the
takeover that prompted the adjustment.
