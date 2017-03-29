Australia shares fall on weaker commodities, Fed rate hike; NZ up
June 15 Australian shares fell on Thursday, hurt by weaker energy and basic material stocks and an overnight dip on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
BAD VILBEL, Germany, March 29 German drugmaker Stada, at the centre of a takeover battle between two private equity consortia, said the bidding process was developing well, after delays earlier this month.
"The bidding process that we have initiated is intact in every respect," Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told journalists at a press conference at the group's Bad Vilbel headquarters after the release of detailed 2016 results.
The takeover battle for Stada pits a combination of Advent and Permira against Bain and Cinven. Both have made takeover offers at 58 euros per share, valuing the company at 4.7 billion euros ($5.1 billion) including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
Stada postponed the bidding process this month to give the competing suitors a chance to improve their offers. ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
SEOUL, June 15 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in May edged up from April as individuals and businesses boosted their dollar savings, central bank data showed on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) warned New Zealand on Thursday that low labour productivity poses long-term challenges for the country despite its solid growth prospects.