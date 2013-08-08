FRANKFURT Aug 8 German generic drugmaker Stada
posted a 7 percent rise in first-half adjusted core
earnings on Thursday, as higher sales of branded
non-prescription drugs in eastern Europe offset a decline in its
domestic market.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 189.8 million euros ($253 million)
in the first six months of 2013, just shy of market expectations
for 191 million euros.
Stada also forecast high single-digit percentage growth in
full-year adjusted EBITDA and confirmed its target for 2014 net
income of 215 million euros, up from 86.5 million in 2012.
($1 = 0.7508 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)