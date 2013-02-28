BRIEF-Boryung Pharm to pay annual dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
FRANKFURT Feb 28 Stada Arzneimittel, Germany's largest independent generic drugmaker, posted 2012 core earnings slightly below expectations.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 45 percent to 323.8 million euros ($424.5 million) in 2012, Stada said on Thursday, citing preliminary figures.
That was less than the 357.1 million euros expected on average by analysts, based on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
The group also confirmed its 2014 targets. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
March 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: HEALTHCARE The Trump-backed Republican plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system clears its first hurdle but chances for passage in Congress look uncertain amid opposition by Democrats, conservatives and industry groups. Trump has launched a charm offensive of the type not seen before in his brief and chaotic tenure, forcefully rallying behind legisla
* Biocryst pharmaceuticals prices public offering of common stock