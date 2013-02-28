FRANKFURT Feb 28 Stada Arzneimittel, Germany's largest independent generic drugmaker, posted 2012 core earnings slightly below expectations.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 45 percent to 323.8 million euros ($424.5 million) in 2012, Stada said on Thursday, citing preliminary figures.

That was less than the 357.1 million euros expected on average by analysts, based on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

The group also confirmed its 2014 targets. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)