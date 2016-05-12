FRANKFURT May 12 German generic drugmaker Stada beat market expectations for quarterly adjusted earnings as it eked an increase in revenues from the embattled market for bulk purchase agreements with German medical insurers.

Adjusted net income was up 6 percent at 40 million euros ($46 million) in the first quarter, Stada said on Thursday, compared with average analyst expectations for 37 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Revenues from generic drugs in Germany rose 8 percent to 76 million euros.

Stada, which also makes branded non-prescription treatments and diagnostic kits, said it was still forecasting a slight gain for 2016 in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and adjusted net income. ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)