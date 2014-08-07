BRIEF-Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin to treat acute myeloid leukemia
* Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Aug 7 German generic drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel AG said net income stagnated in the first half as gains from the takeover of British consumer care company Thornton & Ross were offset by lower sales in Russia and Germany.
First-half net profit came in at 66.8 million euros, a touch above the year-earlier figure and broadly in line with the average estimate of 66.1 million in a Reuters poll.
Its business in Russia, one of Stada's most important markets, was hit by a decline in the ruble.
Stada on Thursday said it still expected a slight increase in 2014 group sales and EBITDA, adjusted for one-off items and the decline of the Russian ruble as well as eastern European currencies.
It also confirmed its outlook for a slight increase in adjusted net income.
($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
