FRANKFURT Aug 7 German generic drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel AG said net income stagnated in the first half as gains from the takeover of British consumer care company Thornton & Ross were offset by lower sales in Russia and Germany.

First-half net profit came in at 66.8 million euros, a touch above the year-earlier figure and broadly in line with the average estimate of 66.1 million in a Reuters poll.

Its business in Russia, one of Stada's most important markets, was hit by a decline in the ruble.

Stada on Thursday said it still expected a slight increase in 2014 group sales and EBITDA, adjusted for one-off items and the decline of the Russian ruble as well as eastern European currencies.

It also confirmed its outlook for a slight increase in adjusted net income.

