FRANKFURT Nov 13 German generic drugmaker Stada
Arzneimittel AG said adjusted core earnings rose 12
percent in the first nine months of the year as gains from the
takeover of British consumer care company Thornton & Ross were
offset by lower sales in Russia and Germany.
Nine-month adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 316.2 million
euros ($393 million), above the average estimate of 305 million
in a Reuters poll.
Its business in Russia, one of Stada's most important
markets, was hit by a decline in the rouble.
Stada on Thursday said it still expected a slight increase
in 2014 group sales and EBITDA, adjusted for one-off items and
the decline of the Russian rouble as well as eastern European
currencies.
It also confirmed its forecast for a slight increase in
adjusted net income.
($1 = 0.8037 euro)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)