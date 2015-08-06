FRANKFURT Aug 6 German drugmaker Stada stuck to its full-year guidance after posting higher first-half sales, citing gains in central Europe and Asia.

First-half sales rose 2 percent to 1.03 billion euros ($1.12 billion) from 1 billion a year earlier, the company said on Thursday.

Stada expects to post a small gain in group sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects. ($1 = 0.9160 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)