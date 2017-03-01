FRANKFURT, March 1 German generic drugmaker
Stada, which has become the target of three separate
takeover offers, reported a 14 percent jump in underlying
quarterly profit on Wednesday and raised its annual dividend.
Stada, which also makes branded non-prescription treatments
and diagnostic kits, said fourth-quarter adjusted net income
rose to 44 million euros ($46 million) from 39 million a year
earlier.
But reported net earnings slipped to a loss of 7.4 million
euros in the three months through December, from a year-earlier
profit of 20.5 million, it said.
Stada nonetheless raised its dividend to 0.72 euros per
share from 0.70 euros a year earlier, compared with Thomson
Reuters analyst consensus for 0.74 euros.
($1 = 0.9489 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)