* Q3 net income 23.9 mln eur vs poll avg of 41 mln
* Confirms outlook for 2013, 2014
* Shares down more than 6 pct
(Recasts, adds details on German market, tax bill)
FRANKFURT, Nov 13 German generic drugmaker
Stada's quarterly net income fell short of market
expectations, hurt by a high tax burden and crumbling domestic
business.
Its shares, which had risen in recent weeks to their highest
in more than five years, dropped more than 6 percent in early
trade, the biggest decliners in the mid-cap MDAX index.
Third-quarter net income rose 17 percent to 23.9 million
euros ($32.1 million) against an average analyst estimate of 41
million in a Reuters poll, as sales in Germany, still its
largest market, plunged 16 percent.
German health insurers are putting bulk purchases out to
tender among generic drugmakers, triggering a price war for big
contracts and prompting Stada to retreat in some market
segments.
"Stada's third quarter was somewhat disappointing," said
LBBW analyst Timo Kuerschner. "Stada had to pay tribute to the
difficult market for classic generics in Germany."
Due to a German tax rule that means it can deduct less of
its global borrowing costs if it has lower earnings in Germany,
Stada's tax bill jumped 80 percent in the quarter.
With debt at 1.44 times its equity capital, Stada has higher
interest payments than its European pharmaceutical industry
peers, who on average have debt of just 36 percent of their
equity, StarMine data shows.
The company, however, said it would take measures that would
retroactively lower its full-year tax bill by adjusting internal
transfer pricing to boost earnings attributable to its German
business.
That, in turn, would allow it to deduct more of its interest
payments.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 284 million euros in the first
nine months of 2013, helped by higher sales of drugs in Russia,
its second-largest market. That was just shy of market
expectations for 287 million.
Stada still sees high single-digit percentage growth in
full-year adjusted EBITDA and confirmed its target for 2014 net
income of 215 million euros, up from 86.5 million in 2012.
($1 = 0.7442 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Holmes)