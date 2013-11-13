* Q3 net income 23.9 mln eur vs poll avg of 41 mln

* Confirms outlook for 2013, 2014

* Shares down more than 6 pct (Recasts, adds details on German market, tax bill)

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 German generic drugmaker Stada's quarterly net income fell short of market expectations, hurt by a high tax burden and crumbling domestic business.

Its shares, which had risen in recent weeks to their highest in more than five years, dropped more than 6 percent in early trade, the biggest decliners in the mid-cap MDAX index.

Third-quarter net income rose 17 percent to 23.9 million euros ($32.1 million) against an average analyst estimate of 41 million in a Reuters poll, as sales in Germany, still its largest market, plunged 16 percent.

German health insurers are putting bulk purchases out to tender among generic drugmakers, triggering a price war for big contracts and prompting Stada to retreat in some market segments.

"Stada's third quarter was somewhat disappointing," said LBBW analyst Timo Kuerschner. "Stada had to pay tribute to the difficult market for classic generics in Germany."

Due to a German tax rule that means it can deduct less of its global borrowing costs if it has lower earnings in Germany, Stada's tax bill jumped 80 percent in the quarter.

With debt at 1.44 times its equity capital, Stada has higher interest payments than its European pharmaceutical industry peers, who on average have debt of just 36 percent of their equity, StarMine data shows.

The company, however, said it would take measures that would retroactively lower its full-year tax bill by adjusting internal transfer pricing to boost earnings attributable to its German business.

That, in turn, would allow it to deduct more of its interest payments.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 284 million euros in the first nine months of 2013, helped by higher sales of drugs in Russia, its second-largest market. That was just shy of market expectations for 287 million.

Stada still sees high single-digit percentage growth in full-year adjusted EBITDA and confirmed its target for 2014 net income of 215 million euros, up from 86.5 million in 2012.

($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Holmes)