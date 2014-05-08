BRIEF-Teleflex announces U.S. commercial launch of spectre guidewire
* Teleflex Inc says has announced 510(k) clearance by Food and Drug Administration and U.S. commercial launch of spectre guidewire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT May 8 Stada Arzneimittel, a German generic drugmaker which makes about 20 percent of its sales in Russia, shrugged off a worsening crisis between Russia and Ukraine to report rising sales and flat net profit in the first quarter.
Quarterly net profit came in at 35.0 million euros ($48.7 million), barely changed from the previous year and in line with the average estimate of 34.5 million in a Reuters poll.
The company in March scrapped its sales and profit targets for this year, blaming political tensions that have pushed the rouble to an all-time low.
Stada on Thursday said it was still forecasting slight growth in annual sales, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and adjusted net profit. ($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* Teleflex Inc says has announced 510(k) clearance by Food and Drug Administration and U.S. commercial launch of spectre guidewire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 Hi-Clearance Inc: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$5 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/vEUaHC Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Following the company capital increase, Formonar Investments Limited has stake lowered in Infoscan to 11.67 percent from 20.39 percent