DUESSELDORF, Germany May 12 German generic drugmaker Stada said it is still examining an application by an activist investor for an item on the agenda of its annual shareholders meeting that calls for the removal of five out of nine supervisory board members.

"We have doubts whether it is admissible," board member Matthias Wiedenfels told journalists on a conference call on Thursday.

Active Ownership Capital wants to replace Stada's chairman and four other supervisory board members at a shareholder meeting on June 9.

Wiedenfels said talks were taking place between chairman Martin Abend and the investor. (Reporting by Nikola Rotscheroth; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)