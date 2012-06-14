FRANKFURT, June 14 German generic drugmaker
Stada expects Russia to surpass Germany as its
biggest market by sales in 2015, Chief Executive Hartmut
Retzlaff was quoted saying in newspaper Handelsblatt in an
interview published on Thursday.
Stada has said the Russian generics market could grow at an
annual rate of 13 percent through 2014. The market is driven by
patients who have to buy most prescription drugs themselves,
preserving consumer loyalty to higher-margin generic medicines
sold under a company brand.
In Germany, Stada has been suffering a margin squeeze as
generic makers undercut each other on price to win bulk purchase
contracts tendered by medical insurers.
A recent Reuters report showed Stada failed to strike two
takeover deals in Russia following months of exclusive talks.
CEO Retzlaff reiterated in the interview that he was on the
lookout for attractive brands and companies to acquire.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Holmes)