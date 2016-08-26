FRANKFURT Aug 26 Stada shareholder Active Ownership Capital (AOC) has no intention of trying to break up the German generic drugmaker in which it holds 7 percent and sees itself as a long-term investor, it said on Friday.

"That is not our intention, nor have we ever said it was," AOC founding partner Florian Schuhbauer told shareholders at Stada's annual meeting. "We are not an activist investor, we are an anchor investor." (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)