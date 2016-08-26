BRIEF-Paean3 buys 5.5 pct stake in iNtRON Biotechnology
* Says Paean3 Inc has acquired 180,000 shares of the co, and is holding 5.5 percent stake in the co, from 4.4 percent stake
FRANKFURT Aug 26 Stada shareholder Active Ownership Capital (AOC) has no intention of trying to break up the German generic drugmaker in which it holds 7 percent and sees itself as a long-term investor, it said on Friday.
"That is not our intention, nor have we ever said it was," AOC founding partner Florian Schuhbauer told shareholders at Stada's annual meeting. "We are not an activist investor, we are an anchor investor." (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma
* Starts cooperation with DermoScan, German medical device company