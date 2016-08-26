(Corrects names of CEO and AOC partner in third bullet point, paragraph 5)

* Active Ownership seeks to replace six of Stada's nine directors

* Says has no desire to break up company

* New CEO Wiedenfels promises more dynamism

By Georgina Prodhan and Alexander Hübner

FRANKFURT, Aug 26 Stada shareholder Active Ownership Capital (AOC) is looking to replace most of the German drugmaker's supervisory board on Friday but has no desire to break up the 120-year-old company, one of its founding partners said.

AOC wants to replace six of Stada's nine directors including the chairman at Friday's annual general shareholder meeting, saying the company needs more international expertise to guide it in the modern world.

Hartmut Retzlaff quit as chief executive on health grounds last week after 23 years during which he listed Stada on the stock exchange, opened its shareholder base to non-pharmacists and increased its revenue more than 20-fold.

But critics said he ran the company like a personal fiefdom and the media referred to "System Retzlaff", which included a tight circle of advisers and a plum job for the CEO's son.

"I have a problem with those people who chose their own interests over the interests of Stada and its shareholders," AOC founding partner Florian Schuhbauer told the meeting, referring to Retzlaff and long-time Chairman Martin Abend.

"Those two men over many years simply forsook their responsibilities," he said.

Schuhbauer rejected the description of AOC as an "activist" investor, saying the firm, which holds 7 percent of Stada in shares and options, considered itself an "anchor investor" - a style of activism that is gaining popularity in Germany.

In a report published on Friday, JPMorgan noted the growing number of shareholder campaigns in Europe - 99 in the 12 months to end-June compared with 61 in the year-earlier period - as well as their different style from U.S. activist campaigns.

"In the more typical European campaign cadence, activists have historically favoured engaging privately with boards and gaining representation first rather than disclosing detailed plans for improving and/or transforming their targets upon the initial campaign announcement," it said.

"HUGE POTENTIAL"

Stada's new CEO Matthias Wiedenfels promised a more modern, dynamic approach to running the company, saying it had to improve its transparency, flexibility, hierarchies and communication, although it had no need to change its strategy.

"We have a huge potential that we have not yet taken advantage of," he told the shareholder meeting.

AOC put forward four candidates for Stada's supervisory board for election at the AGM, including former Novartis manager Eric Cornut for chairman, and said it also supported two of the four candidates proposed by Stada.

Four posts have been vacated by board members who resigned but AOC wants to replace all six shareholder representatives on the board. The other three board member places are reserved for labour representatives.

Cornut told the meeting he would be prepared to serve as chairman if elected, while Abend delegated his job of chairing the AGM to a lawyer, saying he did not want to be accused of any bias in the way he ran the meeting.

Another activist investor, Guy Wyser-Pratte, who has a stake of just under 3 percent, said last month that buyout firm CVC Capital Partners was interested in buying the drugmaker and that would be a better plan than AOC's suggested board overhaul. ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and David Evans)