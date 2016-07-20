* AGM to vote on removing a potential takeover hurdle
* Stada proposes four new non-executive board members
* Investor Active Ownership calls for more changes to board
(Adds Active Ownership response)
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, July 20 German generic drugmaker
Stada, under pressure from an activist investor, will
allow shareholders to vote to remove restrictions on trading its
shares which pose a barrier to any potential takeover.
Stada has a type of stock that under German securities
trading laws can only change hands with the consent of top
managers or otherwise the shares lose their voting rights.
So-called "vinculated" shares -- from the Latin for fettered
or bound -- also give German blue chips such as Deutsche
Lufthansa and Allianz control over their
shareholders.
Stada also proposed four new supervisory board members for
election at the August 26 annual meeting, as previously
announced.
Investor Active Ownership Capital has been pushing for a
change in the type of shares and has also campaigned for new
board members to better reflect the increased role of Stada's
international business.
The investor said on Wednesday it welcomed the proposed
changes to the type of share but added it would push for wider
changes to the supervisory board, which currently has six seats
for shareholder representatives.
It will prepare to add motions to the AGM's agenda in the
next few days, Active Ownership said.
The investor, which holds about 7 percent in Stada including
options, earlier this month sought the backing of fellow
shareholders to appoint new non-executive board members,
launching a hunt for candidates.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Keith Weir)