UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 21 Stadlauer Malzfabrik AG : * Says H1 net income EUR 485,000 versus EUR 355,000 year ago * Says H1 revenues eur 824,000 vs eur 696,000 year ago * Says expects satisfactory FY 2014 result * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1og0lqZ] * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources