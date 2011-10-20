(Follows alerts)

Oct 20 Workforce solutions provider Staffmark Holdings Inc filed with U.S. regulators to withdraw the initial public offering of its common shares, making it the latest company to shelve its offering in a volatile market.

In April, Staffmark had filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise up to $125 million in an IPO.

The European debt crisis and fears of another slowdown in the American economy have roiled markets and caused a drought of new IPOs.

The Ohio-based company joins the list of 11 companies that have withdrawn their offerings and 15 which have delayed their listing in the third quarter, according to data released by Ernst & Young.

However, some companies have managed to list despite the turmoil. On Wednesday, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc's saw its shares rise as much as 26 percent on its market debut. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)