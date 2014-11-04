Nov 4 S&T AG :

* Says consolidated income for first three quarters of 2014 increases to 7.4 million euros (2013: 6.2 million euros)

* Says 9-month sales climb to 253.6 million euros (2013: 238.3 million euros)

* Says as of end of Q3 of 2014, orders on hand came to 157.3 million euros - up from 106 million euros three months ago

* Says revenues for Q3 came to 88.8 million euros (2013: 80.7 million euros)

* Says for 2014 as a whole expects consolidated sales of at least 375 million euros, a 10 pct y-on-y rise

* Says for 2014 as a whole consolidated income is expected to exceed 12 million euros

* Forecasts for 2015 a 20 pct rise in sales, which will come to some 465 million euros