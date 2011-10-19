(Removes reference to Disney production in first two paras and headline and corrects to play from musical, paras 1, 2, 7)

NEW YORK Oct 19 Hit Off-Broadway play "Peter and the Starcatcher," a prequel to the classic tale of "Peter Pan," is making it to the Great White Way in 2012, its producers said on Wednesday.

The play is based on Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson's novel of the same name and is expected to open in spring 2012 at a Broadway theater, producers Nancy Nagel Gibbs and Greg Schaffert said in a statement.

It is being written by Tony nominee Rick Elice, who currently has two musicals on Broadway, "The Addams Family" and the Tony-winning "Jersey Boys."

Roger Rees and Alex Timbers will direct the show in which 12 actors will play some 50 characters telling the story of how Peter Pan became the boy who would not grow up.

The show had a well-received, award-winning run earlier this year at the Off Broadway New York Theater Workshop, starring Christian Borle as the pirate who in "Peter Pan" becomes Captain Hook, and Adam Chanler-Berat as the boy Peter.

The New York Times raved that the original "sustains a breathless air of adventure and a cocky confidence in its powers to enchant," and praised its combination of "grown-up theatrical savvy and a child's wonder."

No casting for the new Broadway play has been announced. (Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Bob Tourtellotte)