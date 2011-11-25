* Mousetrap is longest-running show in world
* Tour, charity projects for diamond jubilee
* West End has so far shrugged off recession
By Mike Collett-White
LONDON, Nov 25 The big mystery may be why
it hasn't happened before, but Agatha Christie's "The Mousetrap"
-- the longest-running show in the world -- will finally tour
Britain in 2012 to mark its 60th birthday.
The play's diamond jubilee falls on Nov. 25, 2012, and on
Friday as it enters its 60th year, organisers announced a series
of events to celebrate the landmark.
Friday's performance will be the 24,587th, yet for all its
popularity, the show's producer said he wanted more.
"I'm very conscious that although we've had good houses for
60 years, the amount of people who've seen the show in London is
about the same as a single show of 'Downton Abbey'," said
Stephen Waley-Cohen, referring to the hit British drama on ITV
which attracts up to 10 million viewers per episode.
He added that other plays had enjoyed a new lease of life
when they toured outside London.
"I've been aware that tours of many shows have enhanced
their performance in London if they have been done to very high
standards, most recently 'Yes, Prime Minister' and 'Mamma
Mia!'," Waley-Cohen told Reuters.
"I believe a high quality tour done as a major event will be
good for London as well as for the 60 cities it visits."
The murder mystery began life as a radio play broadcast in
1947 which was then turned by its author into a short story and
later into a full play.
"KEEP THE SECRET"
Richard Attenborough and his wife Sheila Sim starred in the
original 1952 production at The Ambassadors Theatre, and actors
ever since have repeated his curtain speech urging audiences to
keep the identity of the murderer to themselves.
Asked to explain the secret of The Mousetrap's success,
Waley-Cohen replied:
"No one really knows, but I think it's two main things. One
is the play is really good storytelling -- it grabs your
attention and holds your attention.
"It's (also) got contemporary resonances in child abuse and
a young woman who may or may not be what she seems to be, a
young man who may or may not be what he seems to be, the
sinister foreigner.
"They may sound like caricatures, but Agatha Christie was
much cleverer as a writer than that."
As part of the 60th celebrations, The Mousetrap will tour
Britain for the first time starting in September, 2012 at the
Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury.
It is expected to visit most of the country's main regional
theatres during its run of up to 60 weeks and each star actor
will perform for 12 weeks.
Mousetrap Productions has licensed 60 productions of the
play worldwide, and several countries will be seeing it for the
first time.
Mousetrap Theatre Projects, a leading theatre education
charity, will also run a new writing project at 60 primary
schools across London at which pupils will write their own short
mysteries.
A charity fee of 60 pence ($1) per ticket will also be
introduced to benefit charities working with young people and
the arts.
Waley-Cohen said The Mousetrap, like many other top West End
productions, has survived the financial crisis relatively well.
West End box office receipts hit a record high of 512
million pounds ($794 million) in 2010, and he expected
"somewhere close" to that figure in 2011.
($1 = 0.6449 British pounds)
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White)