NEW YORK, April 29 The musical satire "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder" led the nominations for Broadway's annual Tony awards on Tuesday, scoring 10 nods including for best musical, director and leading actor.

The musical, a comedy about a would-be heir who must eliminate several distant relatives who stand between him and an inheritance, beat out several high-profile musicals including "Bullets Over Broadway" and "Rocky," which were not nominated for the top prize

Woody Allen, however, was nominated for best book of a musical for "Bullets Over Broadway," which is based on his film of the same name.

The other nominees for best musical were "After Midnight," "Aladdin," based on the Disney animated film, and "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical."

Best play nominees were "Act One," "All the Way," "Casa Valentina," "Mothers and Sons" and "Outside Mullingar."

Revivals of "Twelfth Night" and "The Glass Menagerie" received the most nominations of any Broadway play production, each garnering seven nods.

Bryan Cranston, known for the hit TV series "Breaking Bad," was nominated for best actor for his acclaimed performance as President Lyndon Johnson in the play "All the Way," as was Neil Patrick Harris for a revival of the punk musical "Hedwig and the Angry Inch."

But several Hollywood stars who appeared on Broadway this season were left out when the nominations were announced by actors Jonathan Groff and Lucy Liu, including Denzel Washington, James Franco and Michelle Williams.

The 68th Tony awards will be presented on June 8 at Radio City Music Hall and hosted by stage and film star Hugh Jackman, who made a surprise appearance on Tuesday to make a pitch for fans to watch the broadcast. (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Paul Simao)