LONDON, March 1 Stagecoach Group PLC : * Sees no significant change to our expected adjusted earnings per share for

the year ending 30 April 2013 * Is lowering our short-term operating profit expectations for the North

American division * Has neem offset by continued good trading in UK businesses and lower than

expected finance charges * UK rail underlying sales for forty weeks ended 3 February 2013 up 6.6% * UK bus (regional operations) underlying sales for forty weeks ended 3

February 2013 up 3.8%