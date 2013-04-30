UPDATE 1-Russia's NLMK says earnings rise as steel prices recover
* Shares up 1 pct in Moscow, outperform market (Adds details, quotes, context)
LONDON, April 30 Stagecoach Group PLC : * UK bus (regional operations) - forty eight weeks ended 31 March 2013 sales up
3.6% * UK bus (London) - forty eight weeks ended 31 March 2013 sales up 1.2% * UK rail - forty eight weeks ended 31 March 2013 sales up 5.4% * Overall current trading remains good and the prospects for the group remain
positive
LONDON, March 6 The 11 billion pound ($13.5 billion) merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management will lead to some job losses but not the 1,000 figure that has been cited in media reports, the Aberdeen CEO said on Monday.
DUBLIN, March 3 Ireland's government will select bookrunners and co-lead managers to assist a potential share sale of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB), it said on Friday, in a further signal that it could launch an IPO by May.