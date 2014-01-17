Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
Jan 17 Stagecoach Group PLC : * Confirm that its prequalification submission for intercity east coast rail
franchise with its partner virgin group shortlisted * Announcement about the successful bidder is expected in autumn 2014 * The contract expected to start in February 2015. * Franchise is expected to run for a period of around 8 to 9 years, with
provision
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.