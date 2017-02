LONDON Dec 12 Stagecoach Group PLC : * Disappointed that the US DOJ initiated legal proceedings against Twin America * Allegation is that formation of the twin America joint venture in 2009 was

anticompetitive * DOJ and the nyag are seeking dissolution of the joint venture * DOJ and the nyag also seeking divestiture of assets approximating the city

sights business * Twin America and the joint venture parties intend to robustly defend their

position