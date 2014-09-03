Sept 3 Stagecoach Group Plc :

* South West Trains to place order for new trains

* South West Trains is set to place a 210 mln stg order for new trains

* Formal completion of contract award is subject to a standard standstill period

* Intention to award a contract for 150 new train carriages to manufacturer Siemens and leasing company Angel Trains

* First of new carriages will begin arriving in 2017 and all will be in service by early 2018

