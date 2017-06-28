June 28 British transport company Stagecoach
Group Plc on Wednesday reported a 15.3 percent drop in
its full-year pretax profit as economic conditions hurt its
domestic bus business.
The company reported a pretax profit of 158.7 million pounds
($203.4 million) for the year ended April 29. Full-year revenue
rose to 3.94 billion pounds from 3.87 billion pounds, a year
earlier.
"Looking ahead, we remain cautious on the short-term outlook
for revenue trends and operating profit in our bus and rail
markets in the UK," the company said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7804 pounds)
