March 25 Stagecoach Group Plc

* Deed of amendment to south west trains franchise

* Doa provides for accelerated investment of around £50m to deliver passenger improvement initiatives between now and february 2017

* Current south west trains franchise will end in february 2017

* Dft and south west trains are seeking to negotiate an extension to april 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)