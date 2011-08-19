(Removes extraneous text in first par)

* On track to meet year profit expectations

* To return 47 pence/share to investors

LONDON, Aug 19 British bus and retail group Stagecoach said it would return around 340 million pounds ($560 million) to shareholders and was on course to meet profit expectations for the current year.

The Scotland-based transport group said shareholders would receive 47 pence for each share they hold under the proposals, which it said would give the group a "more appropriate and efficient capital structure" and reduce its cost of capital.

"The board has taken full account of the group's development plans and access to funding in reaching its decision that this was an appropriate amount to return to shareholders," it said in a statement on Friday.

Stagecoach had said in June it was reviewing its capital structure.

In a separate statement on Friday, Stagecoach said it had performed well since the start of its fiscal year and was on course to meet its profit expectations for the year to end-April.

Comparable revenue grew by 2 percent at its UK bus division and 8.4 percent at its UK rail business. Virgin Rail, in which Stagecoach owns a 49 percent stake, grew revenue by 11.1 percent while revenue rose by 12.7 percent at Stagecoach's North American business.

The average forecast for full-year pretax profit stands at 199 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 16 analysts.

Shares in Stagecoach closed on Thursday at 231.9 pence, valuing the business at 1.67 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.607 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Adveith Nair)