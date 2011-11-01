* Like-for-like 24 week UK rail sales up 8.7 pct

* Like-for-like 24 week UK bus sales up 2.2 pct

* Says to meet full-year profit expectations (Adds detail)

LONDON, Nov 1 British transport group Stagecoach Group PLC said ticket sales across its bus and rail operations rose in the first half of its financial year and that it expects to meet its profit expectations for the full-year.

Like-for-like revenue at Stagecoach's UK rail business, which includes London commuter franchise South West Trains, grew 8.7 percent in the 24 weeks to Oct. 16, the company said on Tuesday.

Virgin Rail Group, a joint venture in which Stagecoach owns a 49 percent stake, achieved a 9.7 percent jump in like-for-like revenue in the same period.

Britain's Department for Transport last week granted Virgin Rail a six month extension to its contract to run the West Coast rail link between London and cities in northern England and Scotland.

Sales at Stagecoach's bus unit climbed 2.2 percent, while its North American coaches operation posted a 12 percent leap in like-for-like revenue in the five months to Sept. 30.

In October, Stagecoach and rival UK operator, Go-Ahead , lost out to a Dutch group on a potentially lucrative contract to run Britain's Greater Anglia rail franchise.

Go-Ahead last week said new passengers looking to avoid the high cost of running cars had helped boost first-quarter trading .

Scotland-based Stagecoach is expected to report pretax profit of 89.3 million pounds ($144 million) in the six months to Oct. 31, according to a consensus supplied by the company.

The company, which transports around 2.5 million passengers on its 8,400 buses everyday in the UK, said current trading remained good and added that its outlook remained positive.

Shares in Stagecoach, which have shed around 9 percent of their value since the beginning of July, closed at 248 pence on Monday.

($1 = 0.620 British Pounds) (Reporting by Michelle Martin, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)