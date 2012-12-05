LONDON Dec 5 Transport operator Stagecoach
said strong growth at its British regional bus and rail
businesses helped it deliver a 39 percent rise in first-half
profit.
The Scotland-based company, on Wednesday reported a pretax
profit of 123.7 million pounds ($199.2 million) for the six
months to the end of October on sales 8.5 percent higher at 1.40
billion pounds.
Its British regional bus division reported an 8.3 percent
sales uplift during the period but its London bus business
posted revenues down 0.6 percent after a restructuring drive.
The group's rail business, which operates Virgin Rail services
with Richard Branson's Virgin Group, reported a 6.6 percent rise
in first-half sales.
A 13-year franchise deal, due to commence in December, had
originally been granted to rival FirstGroup ahead of the
incumbent Virgin Trains, but the government was forced to pull
the award earlier in October when it discovered serious flaws in
the way it had run the process.
Stagecoach said it would "support the government in
delivering an improved, sustainable process" to help get the
franchise programme restarted as soon as possible.
The transport operator, which remains shortlisted for new
Greater Western and Thameslink rail franchises, said it would
re-evaluate its bids when the pause on these competitions is
lifted and that it would continue to bid for rail franchises.
Its North American bus business, which includes yellow
school bus services and Megabus, grew sales by a fifth in the
first half but said the rate of growth slowed last month because
of the severe storms in the north east of the United States.
The bus and rail group expects second half revenue growth
"to remain relatively modest" because of weak macroeconomic
conditions and a period of downward pressure on British
government spending.
However, it said it had made a good start to the second half
and was well placed to deliver "some growth" in full year
profit.