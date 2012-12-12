METALS-Copper slips on Chile strike mediation; aluminium hits 21-month high
* Data indicates Chinese credit growth remains strong (Updates with closing prices)
LONDON Dec 12 Stagecoach on Wednesday rejected allegations that its U.S. bus joint venture Twin America was anti-competitive after the United States government started legal proceedings against the business.
The British transport group said the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) and New York's Attorney General had initiated legal proceedings against Twin America, a joint venture between Stagecoach North America and City Sights, set up in 2009.
Stagecoach said the U.S. bodies were seeking dissolution of the joint venture or they could force the company to sell certain assets. However, Stagecoach said it would "robustly" defend its position.
"Since the joint venture was formed in 2009, the sightseeing bus industry has become even more competitive as new sightseeing bus operators have commenced business in New York and other companies have announced firm plans to do so shortly," said Stagecoach.
"Stagecoach North America, City Sights and Twin America disagree with the position of the DoJ and the New York attorney general and believe their action is unnecessary."
* Data indicates Chinese credit growth remains strong (Updates with closing prices)
Feb 14 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC sent a letter to the board of Rent-A-Center Inc asking them to start evaluating strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company.
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Morgan Stanley has agreed to pay $8 million dollars to settle charges related to single inverse ETF investments that the firm had recommended to clients, U.S. financial regulators said on Tuesday.