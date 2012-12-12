LONDON Dec 12 Stagecoach on Wednesday rejected allegations that its U.S. bus joint venture Twin America was anti-competitive after the United States government started legal proceedings against the business.

The British transport group said the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) and New York's Attorney General had initiated legal proceedings against Twin America, a joint venture between Stagecoach North America and City Sights, set up in 2009.

Stagecoach said the U.S. bodies were seeking dissolution of the joint venture or they could force the company to sell certain assets. However, Stagecoach said it would "robustly" defend its position.

"Since the joint venture was formed in 2009, the sightseeing bus industry has become even more competitive as new sightseeing bus operators have commenced business in New York and other companies have announced firm plans to do so shortly," said Stagecoach.

"Stagecoach North America, City Sights and Twin America disagree with the position of the DoJ and the New York attorney general and believe their action is unnecessary."