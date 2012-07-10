* Says withdrawing from 2.8 mln stg deal to buy local bus
unit
* Abandons deal after it was referred to the competition
regulator
(Adds background, share price)
LONDON, July 10 British bus and rail operator
Stagecoach scrapped plans to buy a small, local bus
business from rival operator FirstGroup after the OFT,
the UK consumer protection watchdog, referred the deal to the
competition regulator.
"We are extremely disappointed at the decision to refer what
is a relatively small transaction to the Competition Commission.
We do not believe we can justify spending further money and
management time on what has already been a lengthy process," a
Stagecoach spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.
The move by the OFT, announced earlier on Tuesday, comes
after Britain's bus industry was singled out for its lack of
competition by the mergers regulator in a report in December
last year.
Britain's OFT said it believed the deal would reduce
competition in local bus services in the North Devon area of
south west England.
Stagecoach, whose shares traded up 1 percent to 274.4 pence
at 1307 GMT valuing the company at about 1.6 billion pounds
($2.5 billion), had agreed the 2.8 million pound acquisition of
FirstGroup's North Devon and Torridge bus business in March.
($1 = 0.6442 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young)