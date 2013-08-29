LONDON Aug 29 Transport group Stagecoach
said strong growth at its British rail businesses and
North American bus operations put it on track to hit financial
targets this year.
The company said on Thursday its UK rail business reported a
6.5 percent rise in sales in the twelve weeks to July 21, while
Virgin Rail, which Stagecoach operates with Richard Branson's
Virgin Group, delivered a 5.8 percent sales rise.
Its North American bus business, which includes yellow
school bus services and Megabus, grew sales by 5.7 percent in
the twelve weeks to July 31, helped by the recent launch of its
Texas and California networks.
Stagecoach said Megabus was now the fastest-growing part of
the group, increasing revenue by 21.8 percent in the three month
period, and that its North American business would likely
deliver "a significant step up" in 2013/14 operating profit.
Its British regional bus division reported a 4.5 percent
uplift in underlying sales, while its London bus business posted
a slight dip in revenues, which it expects to reverse in the
second half.
The company said the overall profitability of the group had
remained good and there has been no significant change to its
profit expectations for the year to the end of April.