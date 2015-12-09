LONDON Dec 9 British rail and bus operator
Stagecoach downgraded "modestly" its annual earnings
forecast due to a fall in travel to big cities since
mid-November, a trend it blamed on militant attacks in Paris.
Stagecoach said it believed the attacks which killed 130
people in the French capital on Nov. 13, had discouraged visits
to major cities.
"Since mid-November, we have seen a reduction in the rate of
revenue growth in parts of our rail and inter-city coach
operations in the UK and continental Europe," the company said
in a statement on Wednesday.
The company said as a result it would modestly revise down
its forecast for adjusted earnings per share for the year ending
April 30. It added that it expected a recovery in those growth
rates.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)